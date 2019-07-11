“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or the press; or the right of people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Nowhere does it say, “as long as you like and agree with these provisions or how they are expressed.”
Based on the above document, and the actions of both Colin Kaepernick and Governor Ducey, the former is a better American than the latter. Like it or not.
I suggest those who agree with Ducey’s action (which hurts the city of Glendale and its citizens), to try understanding the meaning of the first Amendment as written and submitted to Congress as part of the Bill of Rights in 1789.
A recent questionnaire for Arizona’s Second Congressional District asked, “Do you support President Trump in his determination to appoint judges who will adhere to strict Constitutional principles and not use the court to advance their personal ideologies?” Really?
Leonard Rudnick
Northeast side
