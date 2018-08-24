Trump is being hammered by Democrats and the media for yanking ex-CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance. Let's take a closer look.
In early 2014, John Brennan lied to U.S. Senators that the CIA had not illegally accessed the computers of Senate staffers. He later told NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell, “As far as the allegations of the CIA hacking into Senate computers, nothing could be further from the truth. We wouldn’t do that. That’s just beyond the scope of reason in terms of what we do.” Upon release of the CIA inspector general’s report in July 2014 which proved Brennan lied, he apologized to the senators he had deceived. A number of Democrat senators, including Diane Feinstein of California, echoed the Washington Post’s call for his immediate resignation.
Obama should have fired Brennan four years ago and revoked his security clearance. He didn't.
Steve Sollenberger
