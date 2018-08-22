Letter writers criticize the Star’s full-page editorial in support of a free press and about the important role of journalists. They complain about perceived unfair left wing anti-Trump bias, yet fail to cite specific examples as evidence to support their opinions. The media, newspapers and television, are simply documenting the factual content of Trump’s tweets, his television speeches, his official pronouncements, and his conflicting untruths. It doesn’t become “fake news” just because it’s not the truth we would prefer to hear, any more than news of tragedy, crime, or the weather. The free press is not the enemy of the people; it is the enemy of dictatorial demagogues.
Robert Swaim
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.