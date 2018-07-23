Re: the July 21 brief "'Climate kids' suit is allowed to proceed."
Thank God these kids are taking up the challenge of climate change now. Their generation, and the ones that follow, are going to truly bear the brunt of all of the weather related trouble that is too come. They will need to do a lot of the heavy lifting to fix the problems that are being handed down to them.
We adults have not done a great job of giving our politicians the political will to adequately address this present and ever looming threat. We should help these kids protect their future by pressing our politicians to adopt a climate fee and divided program. It is the best large scale path to secure the future for these kids and future generations.
Good luck kids, and don't give up. It might be all up to you already.
Michael Sloan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.