Insistence that the president has been exonerated by the Mueller Report is intentionally untruthful and encourages willful ignorance/cognitive dissonance. Not having time to review the facts for themselves, too many are relying solely on talking heads/pundits such as Fox News to selectively interpret facts for them. It should be blatantly obvious by now that those generating the loudest partisan rhetoric and misinformation are doing their best to obfuscate the truth. The recent denigration of congressman Justin Amash for actually reading the Mueller Report and coming to a logical legal conclusion (based on documented evidence), is no longer surprising. It's a perfect example of attempts by the administration to discredit and intimidate those thinking for themselves and not buying into the increasing number of lies perpetuated by the president. When did lying to the American people become a virtue? When did acting in a corrupt and unscrupulous manner become a desirable trait in the president? That's what gaslighting is now demanding that we believe and accept.
David Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.