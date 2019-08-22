Re the letter to the editor in today's Star: "Remember the God who treats others well."
I didn't read Cal Thomas' editorial. I do however read the Bible every day. The God of the Bible makes no distinction between persons. He is not color blind. The letter refers to the color white four times. It's attached to the words male twice, Christians once, believers once.
The God of Scripture, as implied by the author, is a punishing racist God who goes out of His way to "allow" bad things to happen to people. He allowed Job to lose everything he owned including his health. He allowed me to have my car repossessed in 2007.
The God of the Bible wrote, through the apostle Paul, 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 which says in part " Love Never Fails. Is the God the writer speaks of that God?
Bob Wineland
Northwest side
