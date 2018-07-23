I have often wondered which bygone era Mr. Trump is trying to revisit to "Make America Great Again"? How will it be “easy“ for the U.S. to win a trade war with a massive government debt financed by foreigners and large trade deficits caused by consumers preferring high-quality, low-cost imported goods?
How will reversing the regulations on the financial sector and lowering bank capital requirements that were enacted after the Great Recession not hasten the next financial crisis? How is a foreign policy tending toward isolationism, appeasing dictators, and abusing our allies in our best interest? How will undoing much of the progress made to improve the environment and the promotion of coal burning benefit our country?
It is starting to look like the bygone era he wants to revisit is the 1930s.
Peter Kasper
Foothills
