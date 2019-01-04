Moscow's Lapdog-in-Chief, stated, “Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.” This was the first time he ever mentioned the deaths of the children by his own actions and edicts. Those children would not have been protected.
Knowing his intelligence level, he probably believes his wall can be built in three days. Most people think it would take up to fifteen years. Moreover, no one believes it will be effective.
Also on the last days of the year, the megalomaniac froze wages for Federal Workers who have been furloughed; people who are out of work, while the person responsible whines about spending the holidays alone (he did not), dines. He canceled his appearance at the New Year’s Eve Gala at Mar-A-Lago. Investors paid vast amounts of money to be in the same room with him — no refunds.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.