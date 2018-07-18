Please note the included descriptions:
LIBERAL (seen as): loose, leftist, lacking, lenient.
CONSERVATIVE (they believe): cautious, careful, concerned, conscientious.
Do these so-called labels really describe us all appropriately?! Are they more accurate that calling us Democrat or Republican? In high school, I learned that the Democratic Party represents the "working class." After this last election, I decided to become an independent.
What does that mean to me? It means that I reserve the right to look at both sides as well as to try to listen and understand both points of view with as much objectivity as possible. It is very hard to be open-minded in such an atmosphere of hatred and derision.
Janice Campos
Foothills
