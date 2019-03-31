Re: the March 23 letter “Greeners should hoof it”
I struggle to understand the point the writer is trying to make. He seems to believe that the “greeners” (whatever that means) wish to see the implementation of sound ecological principles, in this case, moving away from fossil fuels, literally overnight. That would be idiotic. Change is always evolutionary, especially in instances in which we as a society have become entrenched. Is the writer afraid of change, I wonder? Or an oil or coal lobbyist? Is he also against advancements in science, art, technology, medicine?
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.