“Vision of a Clean Energy Future” (Aug 16) wants a rebated carbon tax. Good idea, but it’s just not enough. “Carbon Dividends” would cut greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2035. We’ll need to get to net-zero, or at least close, by 2030 to have any chance of averting disastrous global warming.
If you doubt that, take a look at the new #1 New York Times best-seller, Uninhabitable Earth,
(the Times calls it “brilliant”), which begins, “It is worse, much worse than you thought,” and proceeds, in plain English, to explain the latest peer-reviewed science to proves it. You can read the first chapter by Googling “PBS.org Uninhabitable.”
A report in the Washington Post on Aug 14 says many parts of the US have now reached average temperature increases of 2C, eighty years ahead of projections.
The Green New Deal’s energy plan is the only one that aims for net-zero.
Lynn Goldfarb
Downtown
