Re: the April 17 letter "Cost of climate change."
Without a Green New Deal scale of rapid greenhouse gas emissions cuts, the costs to the US economy will be over $160 trillion (Forbes April 2018). Previous projections of climate costs have been in the hundreds of trillions as well (IPCC). Just a half-degree increase in global temperature will cost the US $13 trillion (National Academy of Sciences).
Opponents of the Green New Deal say it will cost $93 trillion, but that figure was simply made up by a right-wing “think tank.” The actual cost of the GND’s energy plan is estimated at $15 trillion over 1-2 decades (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org), but it’s also estimated to add $6.5 trillion to our economy because scaling up solar and wind energy will make it “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS Aug 2019).
Pete Kuntz
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.