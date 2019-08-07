Re “Decades of climate foot dragging’ (Aug 1) : Waiting for the GOP to stop their climate denial is in vain. They need to be voted out. We have a plan to fix climate change that won’t cost taxpayers or consumers anything and will have massive economic benefits, and they denounce it.
A new, detailed version of the Green New Deal energy plan (vox,com May 18) shows it will more than pay for itself and create clean energy, nationwide, that will be “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS) along with over 8 million high-wage, local, permanent jobs. It will also save the US over $160 trillion (with a “T”) in future climate disasters (Forbes, April 2019).
But this is a limited-time only offer. If we don’t phase out fossil fuels by 2030 (the GND’s goal)
it will be too late (National Academy of Sciences). Vote accordingly in 2020.
Pete Kuntz
Downtown
