When will we see a picture of the General Manager, Human Resources Manager and owners of the plants that were raided being taken away with their hands bound? And when will we see the picture of federal agents confiscating all of the employment flies? Let that sink in, it is missing every time these roundups take place, why?
By federal law, there must be on file for each employee, a completed I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification form, verified by management . Clearly, there must be doctored I-9's for each of the arrested individuals at each site, and it would be so easy to obtain that evidence if you have that many federal agents on site.
Can we reasonably expect to see criminal charges filed against the company management and owners? These federal crimes are on the books with prescribed sentencing guidelines.
To solve almost any crime, follow the money--
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.