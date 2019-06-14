Donald Trump demonstrates in plain sight that he prefers to rule as an autocrat.
He usurps Congress’ power of the purse by “finding” billions in the Defense Department to be used for his precious wall. This money had been earmarked for much needed construction, including housing, which he declared as “unimportant.”
He repeatedly calls for prosecution of his political rivals and now has an obedient Attorney General who does his bidding.
He summarily rejects all Congressional investigative requests for witnesses and documents, requests that are not only crucial to our democracy, but their Constitutional oversight duty.
The list goes on.
It brings to mind a paraphrase of Henry II, “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome Congress?” The answer, of course, is Trump himself and his spineless Republican enablers.
When Congressional subpoenas reach the Supreme Court, our hopes to save our democratic institutions may very well rest with Chief Justice John Roberts. It’s not exactly a comforting thought.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.