Re: the Feb. 18 pro and con "Should abortion be banned in the United States?"
Hard not to empathize with the women in Monday’s Opinion section. Although Kendra Gaines's Feb. 1 op-ed could have asked, “When you look for a candidate for public office do you consider their views on income inequality? Affordable childcare? Health care, environmental issues, education, foreign policy, and much much more? Or is it simply choosing the pro-life candidate?”
I ask because also in recent news, the House passed legislation to remove U.S. support to the Saudi bombing in Yemen. Yet, when pro-life Rep. Paul Ryan was House Speaker, he refused to hold a vote to stop the U.S. support involved in the deaths of over 83,000 children in Yemen. Maybe it’s time that those demanding less government start demanding their legislators to stop passing laws restricting women’s rights and to leave it up to a woman and her physician.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.