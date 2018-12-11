It’s amusing to watch home team fans wail when their side is called for a penalty. It’s as if they believe that their team can never do anything wrong, or the infractions should be overlooked by the refs. Their view of enforcement changes dramatically when the opposing team fouls, though.
I see that same behavior among Republicans when Trump is called out for some misbehavior. Claims of “fake news,” "liberal bias” are shouted by the partisans without offering proof of the news being untrue; they just whine about the unfairness of their “team” being called for breaking a rule.
Wanting your sports team to receive favorable treatment may not hurt the country, but to claim accurate reporting is untrue without providing proof, undermines trust of an important democratic institution, the news media.
Journalists do a tremendous service to the country by shining a light on the behavior of Trump and his cronies. Thank you, news media.
Bruno Rescigna
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.