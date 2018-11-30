How ironic is it that President Trump threatens to sanction General Motors for closing unproductive factories in the United States, but refuses to sanction the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for killing a reporter who was an American resident? And how ironic is it that President Trump's threat to sanction General Motors by cutting government funding would result in the loss of more American jobs if he carries out his bully-like threat?
Donald Klein
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.