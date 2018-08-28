Fearing for her child’s life, a mother begins an arduous journey north, seeking safety. Reaching her destination she is met by armed men who take her child and throw her in jail. Later they come to her and tell her the only way she can get her child back is by signing away her rights to apply for asylum. Desperate and with the promise she will get her child back, she signs anything put in front of her.
She is then placed on a plane without her child and sent back to the country she fled. Trump and the Republicans tell their supporters that she is a danger to our country but late at night, they lie awake hearing the faint cries of the children and wails of the mothers and feel their souls slowly disintegrate. (Over 500 children are still being held by their kidnappers.)
Robert Mackay
Foothills
