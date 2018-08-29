With the passing of Sen. McCain there are absolutely no more Republican leaders who are courageous and willing to stand up to the president or to act for the betterment of our Country. The president does not believe in the peaceful transfer of power and inspires fear and loathing. The remaining republicans in power including those from our State have become the president's shill. Isn't it ironic that Representative McSally also a respected and decorated Veteran like Senator McCain parrots the nonsense and hatred emanating from the White House. This upcoming election is about Democracy and the future good of this state and our country. Fellow citizens exercise your peaceful and wonderful power at the ballot box!
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.