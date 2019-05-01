At the end of October, I watched in horror as 11 congregants were slain at the synagogue, Tree of Life, where I attended Bar Mitzvah classes. One of those killed was a cousin although many of the names sounded familiar. I relived that horror with the shooting in Poway California. I suspect the reaction across the country will be to advocate for tighter gun control legislation and as usual little or nothing will occur. However even if more severe gun restrictions are passed throughout the country, one question lingers. How do we stop someone who has such rage and hatred in their heart from committing such atrocities in the future especially if they legally own a firearm?
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.