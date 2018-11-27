The more I read the letters to the editor, it becomes clearer to me that the “left” makes decisions on feelings and emotion and the “right” does so by also factoring in logic and reason, as decisions to keep America safe and strong are difficult. Also, I perceive the left tends to consistently find a negative in President Trump’s accomplishments without looking at a positive; e.g., North Korea has stopped shooting off rockets and is sending our soldiers remains home but the left will complain about what has not yet been done.
Step back and look at the liberal letters, reporting, and opinions and it becomes quite obvious. If you have another viewpoint other than theirs, you will be called a racist, homophobe, misogynistic, or any other degrading word that can be found. Now, I know, my viewpoint/opinion will immediately anger a hard-core Democrat and I will be called a name which, frankly, proves my point.
Rosalie Wright
Northwest side
