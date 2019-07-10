Trump’s administrators deride the term “Concentration Camp,” when describing the plight and terrible conditions of the holding areas being used for asylum seekers. Their defense rests on several premises—-that these people are not going to be rounded up and killed by us, and they can return to their native countries if they want. Very low bars, indeed. That their families have been disrupted, their children separated from family, kept in cold, crowded facilities with poor food and sanitation, and little or no medical attention is hardly something to be proud of. How would any of us feel about our children or family being treated this way under any circumstance?
Returning them to their native country often means sending them back to Central America, to be killed, raped or tortured by the gangs there. This is more akin to countries in WW II sending Jews, gypsies, and other “undesirables” back to Germany. Shame.
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.