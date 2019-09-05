At the height of his despotic rule, Idi Amin referred to himself as "His Excellency President For Life, Field Marshall, Dr. Idi Amin Dada and Conqueror Of the British Empire". His madness is now rivaled by our very own Donald Trump, who has suggested that he is "the Chosen One, the Second Coming Of God", deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize and Medal of Honor. He has cancelled a diplomatic meeting with the leader of Denmark because he refuses to discuss selling Greenland! The only discernible difference between these seriously mentally ill men is the number of casualties caused by their lunacy. As Trump's megalomania becomes more acute, he becomes a more serious danger to the 8 billion people living on this planet. As such, he is presently certifiable for civil commitment to a mental health facility until he is no longer dangerous to others. In lieu of that, impeachment or removal from office under the 25th Amendment are the only known treatments for an affliction that menaces the world.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.