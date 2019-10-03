It was Christmas, and Donny Trump opened a gift that was heavy for its size. His father had given him a little hatchet! There is nothing a young boy would rather receive then something “real”.
The next morning the Trumps awoke to find the lower branches of the Christmas tree had been cut off. When asked if he had done it, young Trump answered, “The tree doesn’t looks changed”, then smiled and looked away. For the rest of that day young Trump avoid looking at the tree or picking up his hatchet; despite several times being asked about the tree.
When he was going off to bed, he turned to his father and said, “I cannot tell a lie”, which he had been doing all day, “my friend, Joey Biden did it.” Young Trump then climbed into bed, pulled the covers over his head, smiled with contentment, searched his mind for a satisfying dream about being a fine boy.
Doesn’t that sound like the making of a president?
Sidney Owsowitz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.