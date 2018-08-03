Re: the Aug. 2 column "Media dismiss the 63M Trump voters, but they should not."
I voted for Hillary. I, too, was outraged when she put half of Trump supporters in a "basket of deplorables." But you can't deny that racism, misogyny, xenophobia and homophobia were factors with a number of them, echoing the words and actions of Trump himself. Did you see the "Q" t-shirts and signs at his last rally?
I read the paper every day, and am an MSNBC, CNN, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert junkie (also tune in to Fox News periodically to get their views). Since the election, I have seen a concerted effort among the "liberal media" to express respect for Trump voters, even when they disagree on policies such as taxes and immigration. It's the negative qualities mentioned above they criticize. By the way, it's untrue that most Trump voters were working class. Two thirds of them came from the better-off half of the economy.
Linda Schulman
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.