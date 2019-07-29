Critiques of Robert Mueller’s testimony are more a reflection of the deficits and judgments of his listeners than the acumen of Mr. Mueller.
The comprehensive, thorough and circumspect report presented by the investigative team he assembled speaks for itself and provides a road map of next steps to be delegated to Congress in the pursuit of justice and democracy.
To diminish or deflect from the power of the report and its warnings by focusing on Mr. Mueller’s past “performances“ disempowers us and puts the focus in the wrong place.
Mr. Mueller is well aware of his stamina and communicated that clearly to those of us who would not take heed. Because we are a populace that requires a performance to get the message rather than read and digest a report for ourselves, we Insisted that Mr Mueller be put on the stand.
We need to step into the present, let go of past images and expectations and empower Congress to get in action NOW!
Marcia Leiser Zaccaria
Foothills
