I was disappointed, but not surprised by your editorial. The exact quote from President Trump is “Fake news is the enemy of the people.” By misquoting him, you joined the fraternity of fake news. When media outlets selectively edit quotes, ignore facts supporting the president, and exaggerate facts that would put him in a bad light, that is fake news.
For example, it was reported that he kept Queen Elizabeth waiting for 15 minutes, when, in fact, the palace noted that he arrived 15 minutes early for the audience. Marshall McLuhan, in his book, “The Medium is the Message”, noted that it is not always the message. It is how the message is conveyed. Today, over 300 newspapers lied about the president’s statement, and colluded to trash him and his administration. The fact that you joined this cabal says that you consider yourself fake news, too. How sad.
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.