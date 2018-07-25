Call me naive, but I believe most Americans are more politically centered than the headlines would indicate. The centrists are indeed the silent majority because their voices are usually drowned out by the fire and fury of the far right and the left, including the big money special interest groups. Centrists are accused by these groups as being weak because they don't have a blind allegiance to either political party. I would argue that centrists are less intellectually lazy than party loyalists in that they tend to judge the positions on issues based on their relative merits rather than on who or which party is sponsoring them.
With both major political parties moving ever more securely into their own corners, now is the time for centrists to make their voices heard by engaging in political discourse and activity. Your voices need to be heard.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.