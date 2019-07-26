During this campaign we have very serious, even planet threatening, issues facing the United States both at home and internationally. However, we are being distracted from analyzing these honestly. Instead, we are being subject to divisive attacks based on racial and ethnic slurs, outrageous use of false information and plain rudeness. A partial list of issues includes: preservation of the world environment; access to health care; a good public education system; a more equitable distribution of wealth; and fair and humane immigration laws. We need to honestly face the role racism plays in the our politics and the power structure. Most concerned voters believe sincerely in their differing opinions. However, without civil and honest discourse we cannot expect to make progress on any of these essential issues. I hope that we can have a presidential candidate that will stand for integrity and civility and preserving our hard won constitutional democracy.
Anne Leonard
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.