Re: the Feb. 17 column "Re: the Feb. 17 column "Star will drop 'Non Sequitur' over vulgar language."
One little word, appearing in a cartoon, in writing too small to be read, has the power to destroy a good newspaper's integrity and bring censorship to the Star. For shame.
The word is likely among the 10 most widely used words in the English language, said and written millions of times a day. If the Star's editor is afraid that her 11-year-old son may have learned of this word for the first time while reading "Non Sequitur," I fear that she is seriously out of touch with reality.
At the same time, the Star prints without hesitation or apology lies and insults against humanity spewed forth by Trumpistas and their ilk. Which is more obscene, one little four-letter word with a thousand meanings or labeling human beings "illegals"?
William Gandy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.