• Trump cabinet members have diminished the EPA, Dept. of Education, Dept. of State, Dept. of Interior.
• Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Accords, insulted our allies (EU, NATO) and is too cozy with our traditional adversaries (USSR, North Korea). We should talk to our adversaries, but through diplomacy, not secret meetings between Trump and Putin.
• Remember Trump's position toward the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville? Remember Heather Heyer?
• Trump administration has taken 2500 children (infants to 19 yrs.) from their parents with over 500 still not reunited in the so-called zero tolerance policy.
These are all facts reported by the Star and mainstream media. They are not negatively slanted lies. They are negative because there is little good to be found in them.
Trump repeats the mantra FAKE NEWS, FAKE NEWS to discredit the press which is accurately reporting the facts of what he is doing and saying.
Don't be duped.
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.