After digesting Mr. Mueller’s testimony, I glean these facts: 1) It is illegal for a foreign country to interfere in our elections, 2) The long-time normal is to report suspicious foreign meddling to the FBI, 3) Russia “engaged in a widespread and systematic campaign” campaign to elect candidate Trump, 4) the Trump campaign welcomed the assistance and coordinated campaign activities, 5) Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges, as distinct from violating the norm, 6) when asked if coordinating with a foreign power (versus reporting to the FBI) “is the new normal,” Mueller replied, “I hope this is not the new normal, but I fear it is.” 7) When asked if Russian interference is a one-time or ongoing activity he replied, “they are doing it as we sit here.” And I pose this question: will we the people accept this as the new normal?
william krauss
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.