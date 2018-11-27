People who support Trump and his gang are members of the new - Trumpist Party, members of whom are referred to as Trumpeteers. Here are some of their comments:
Cindy Hyde-Smith on voter suppression: "And then they remind me, that there's a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don't want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that's a great ideal,” and “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”
How about the two candidates who used voter suppression which they controlled against Democratic candidates, Kemp and Scott?
This is what Trumpeteers believe.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
