There are the knowns: We know with absolute certainty that there will be another mass shooting in the United States. We know with almost absolute certainty that the shooter will be male. We know with almost absolute certainty that he will have gotten his firearms legally. We know that politicians will offer their thoughts and prayers to the families of the killed or injured.
There are the unknowns: We don’t know where this will happen. We don’t know when this will happen. We don’t know how many people will be killed or injured. We don’t know if the shooter will have a recognized mental illness.
And there is one further unknown: You don’t know if you or someone you love will be there when it happens.
Dale Mann
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.