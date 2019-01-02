The government shutdown is starting to look like a siege. Time for citizen action. The 116th Congress opens on Jan. 3. There are 100 senators. There are 435 congressmen and congresswomen. Each of us has two senators and one representative. If you are a person able to dial a phone or key in a text, and if you have an opinion about shutting down the government to the detriment and inconvenience of 800,000 federal workers and countless other Americans, I invite you to charge up your phone, stoke yourself on leftover holiday sweets and start contacting your elected members of Congress.
Congress has one big job, and that is to appropriate the funds to run the government. There are 535 of them and there is only one of Trump. Do the math. “We the people”; you can look it up. Find the contact info for your elected representatives at www.congress.gov/members.
GT Warren
Midtown
