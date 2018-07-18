Re: the July 18 column "Critics of Trump-Putin summit are missing the point."
Columnist Rachel Marsden thinks America should be more like Russia. We can accomplish this by persecuting the LGBTQ community, enforcing “white” culture, closing our borders to immigrants, having a low flat tax which means we don’t help our citizens, and by appreciating Trump. We should emulate Russia despite the fact that we have a GDP of $18 trillion and Russia has a GDP of $1.3 trillion. Should we emulate that as well?
Should we become a bigoted, narrow-minded, xenophobic, probably racist society rather than an exuberant and welcoming one? Russia should be looking toward America as a model.
Russia under Putin is an oligarchy, and I don’t want “rapprochement” if it means adopting the Russian way of doing things as dictated by a few really wealthy oligarchs. The United States of America is a constitutional democracy, a republic, not a sham democracy. I got Marsden point and she is way off; the majority of Americans don’t want the society she is proposing.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
