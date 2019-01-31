Republicans say we must have a "wall." Democrats tell us they do not want a wall but support "border security." Both parties should be embarrassed for engaging in such mindless rhetoric, which seems to be intended to win political support and power, not solve a problem.
Republicans want a wall. But even casual observers know that a physical border barrier will not fix all the problems, such as air and sea smuggling, transport of contraband through ports of entry, and breaches of the wall. Democrats strenuously object to the wall, but support border security. Even a casual observer knows that physical barriers are one tool in the toolbox and are effective in some contexts.
I believe most Americans would agree that our immigration and related law enforcement policies are in need of substantial reform. But the people we hire to address these problems (Congress, the president) are only concerned with politics, and have failed. Perhaps they are just not qualified to do the job.
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
