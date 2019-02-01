Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall... well, you know the rest. If our self-proclaimed omniscient president followed anything but Fox News he would have read of the largest drug interdiction of meth and Fentanyl in history, over 650 pounds, was made at the Nogales point of entry. Yes, Nogales has a 20-foot. rusted, slotted, iron wall, but it was not the wall that prevented the drugs from being smuggled across the border. A routine check and a well-trained dog were responsible for the bust.
If his $5.7 billion wall demand were utilized for more agents and trained drug-sniffing dogs, simple logic dictates more interdictions. Do the math. But I'm not sure Humpty's lexicon includes the word logic. One truck was stopped. But, how many got through? For the drug lords, one bust is just part of the cost of doing business — 18-wheelers don't drive well in open desert.
Philip Fleishman
Midtown
