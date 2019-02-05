Re: the Feb. 3 column "Concept of country before party seems lost to history."
It defined irony to read Cal Thomas’s complaints that Democrats (and not Republicans, it seems) are putting party over country. He whines that “Democrats… have not had a single pleasant word for President Trump” on the day of the release of Trump’s CBS interview in which he distorts Speaker Pelosi’s view as “she wants open borders. She doesn't mind human trafficking – [she is] very bad for our country.”
Thomas further laments that the standards nowadays “allow anyone to say anything negative and spew falsehoods with little, if any, consequences” — three weeks after the Washington Post count showed that Trump had surpassed 8,000 falsehoods since taking office. Our country is certainly suffering under hyper-partisanship, on both sides. However, I have to congratulate Thomas for providing an example of extreme hypocrisy by writing a column pretending that it is just the fault of the Democrats.
George Rieke
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.