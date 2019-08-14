The Potemkin President meets The American Public for the first time - almost.
For those of you not familiar with the term – The phrase “Potemkin Village” was originally used to describe a fake portable village – built only to impress. According to the story – Grigory Potemkin erected the fake portable settlement along the banks of the Dnieper River in order to fool Empress Catherine II during her journey to Crimea in 1787.
Our President has for the first time ventured outside of the Sanctuary of his Potemkin Town Hall Meetings – most likely populated with bought and paid for supporters – into the hospitals of El Pasco where the injured refused to meet with him. In characteristic style – or – lack thereof – Mr. Trump blamed the press for poor coverage.
Welcome to America – Mr. President!
Rich Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.