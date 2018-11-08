Pres. Trump just showed America why he won the Presidency, he campaigned his butt off, unlike Hillary Clinton. At age 72, Pres. Trump campaigned tirelessly for Republican Senate candidates. He crisscrossed the country doing rallies where thousands and thousands of his supporters attended. Most arenas were filled to capacity, with an overflow crowd remaining outside. The results were gains for Republicans in the Senate. They will owe him! Gone are Pres. Trump's Republican Senator critics like Flake and Corker. Yes the opposition party captured the House of Representatives, but that is not uncommon in off year Presidential elections. The Republican controlled Congress could not pass legislation anyway because of 60 votes needed in the Senate. The tax cuts were passed as part of a budget reconciliation bill that only needed a majority vote. The angry hate filled Democrats in the House of Representatives may now vote to impeach Pres. Trump, but it will go nowhere in the Senate. Meanwhile, Pres. Trump can accelerate appointing dozens more conservative federal judges!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.