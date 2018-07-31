The presidency is a mirror reflecting our society. We created this office and we elected its occupant and this individual represents our face to the world. The president broadcasts America’s values: exclusion rather than inclusion, wealth and opulence over humility, misogyny, xenophobia and bigotry. Protectionism and isolation rather than compassion, belligerence and divisiveness over coexistence and peace. Squander resources to enrich us now, rather than care for the planet and plan for the future. Espousing unsubstantiated claims over science, propaganda over free press.
This is the face of America now reflected in the mirror. Is this really who we are? Are these the values we want to display to the world, and to our children? Remember, they too are watching!
Hal Lowry
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.