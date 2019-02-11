We have an American president who is a racist, a pathological liar, and an incompetent and lazy government employee. He is incapable of empathy and loyalty to anyone with the exception of himself. He has divided our country and destroyed relationships with many of our international allies.
Despite all of the above, 90 percent of Republicans polled support his presidency and elected Republican office holders remain silent bystanders or active supporters. This reality is the most frightening aspect of Trump's presidency.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
