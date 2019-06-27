The president threatening mass arrests of "millions" of undocumented Americans by "foreign policy via late-night tweet" is deplorable. Further, it's horrifying for those of us who remember our history, particularly the Kristallnacht of November, 1938 in Germany, when the Nazis destroyed synagogues and businesses, and arrested 30,000 German Jewish men. The Nazis continued to persecute, arrest, and ultimately murder 6 million Jews in Europe, and millions more Soviets, Poles, Roma, Black people, gay men, and political enemies. Mass arrests are a stepping stone toward further genocide. Survivors of the Holocaust have said "never again", yet our political leaders seem to have forgotten why we fought against Hitler and the Nazis, and appear eager for "again".
Alessondra Springmann
Midtown
