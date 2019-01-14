How refreshing! Two recent letters received and printed that I totally agree with. Both have given credit to President Trump for doing a good job, in spite of the media and a Speaker of the House that gives foreign aid and ignores aid for citizens of the United States. I suggest to Nancy Pelosi that she take 15 minutes from her vacation and do her job. Give the president money to take care of the immigration problem so he can get our country on track and make our citizens safe.
Lyletta Groves
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.