Did I miss seeing the obituaries and funeral notices of the Congress and Senate? Either they are dead and buried or in hiding as Donald Trump destroys the country with his tantrums against all those that disagree with him or will not kiss his hand.
Many of the letters to the editor on Aug. 17 inferred that the Star is slanted to the liberals. I find no fault with the Star but I do my own research on Trump and make it a point to watch the man on Television on Fox, CNN and MSNBC. I prefer to get the news straight from the horse's mouth and he will let you know in rants, tweets and actions that he is a man devoted to Donald Trump and that the country owes him a parade, a wall and a white society. If this is what impresses his base they can have him. History will tell the truth.
When he starts to fire the generals in the Pentagon, look out!
Sue Rux
East side
