Re: the Aug. 24 guest column "President has the right to call out 'fake news.'"
No, Mr. McConnell, the president does not have the right to call out fake news. As a citizen you may call out fake news. Veterans like myself took an oath to defend the Constitution. Naturally this includes the First Amendment right to free speech. The president took a solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, the right of free speech. The president violates that oath when he discredits those who tell the truth about him.
I take solemn oaths seriously and so should the president.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
