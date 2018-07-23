Re: the July 19 letter to the editor "A presidential nickname."
I agree that the Johnny Cash song "A Boy Named Sue" totally applies to this president. But his recent activities also bring other country songs to mind, one being the Charlie Rich song "Behind Closed Doors." Now, I am not completely naive. I know for sure that a loyal Trump supporter would never think that way. Why would he? Er, uh, hmm... why wouldn't he NOT?
David Hatch
Southeast side
