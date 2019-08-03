On a t-shirt: "Most people today are looking more for security than for liberty." This evokes the question whether "everybody has their price"-and whether voters can be lulled into complacency by politicians' promises and handouts.
Currently, politicians on the Left conjure visions of a Utopian society with offers of guaranteed annual income, free medical insurance, and free college education. One study has shown 70% of those with a sudden windfall spend it and return to their previous lifestyle. The President takes credit for a booming economy. His false claim designed to convince voters to reward him with a second term despite continued scandals and corruption.
The question: would you give up your voting right or be less likely to vote if you received guaranteed annual income, free medical insurance and free college education from the US government? What then?
Steven Sanders
Northwest side
